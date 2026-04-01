Unusual Item Added To Banned List For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Event

Fans heading to the April 3 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in St. Louis received the usual pre-show venue rules but one ban quickly grabbed attention.

Alongside standard security guidance, the email confirmed that Money in the Bank briefcases will not be permitted inside the Enterprise Center. That stood out immediately, given the briefcase is one of WWE’s most iconic props and a popular item fans often bring to shows.

The notice, sent to ticket holders, made the rule clear:

“We do not allow the Money In The Bank briefcase to be brought into the event.”

The restriction is particularly surprising because WWE regularly sells replica briefcases at live events and through its merchandise stores, with many fans treating them as part of the live show experience.

Most other rules were routine. Clear bags must not exceed 12” x 12” x 6”, and non-clear clutch bags must be smaller than 4.5” x 6.5”. Still, it’s the briefcase ban that’s turning heads.

With a packed crowd expected in St. Louis, fans may want to double-check what they’re bringing, especially if a replica briefcase was part of their plan!