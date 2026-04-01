Gail Kim Reacts To TNA Knockouts Shake Up Following Recent Exit

Gail Kim isn’t holding back, and this time, her focus is firmly on the latest turbulence in TNA’s Knockouts division.

After fans began questioning the direction of the women’s roster, Kim took to social media on April 1 to respond to the buzz surrounding Dani Luna’s exit. While she made it clear she isn’t privy to everything happening behind the scenes, she didn’t shy away from admitting the situation doesn’t look good from the outside.

“Saw a few comments and of course it’s disheartening. I don’t know what’s going on internally….. obviously not a good sign if two females have quit in the last month. I can’t comment except to say, disappointing. Ever since my last comment, I’ll say it’s been very split in how fans perceive the division. Only time will tell how it plays out.”

Kim stopped short of making direct accusations, but her comments underline growing concern , especially with multiple departures in a short span.

Things escalated further when fans challenged her stance. After one user questioned her take and another backed her up, Kim fired back at critics who tried to police her opinion.

“lol everyone feels power in anonymity on this platform. For people telling me what to say and what to think… or even to tell me I don’t have a right to an opinion at all… pretty sure I have had more experience and lived that life where I’ve EARNED that right and probably know a thing or two more than the person making assumptions on what they watch and read. But hey what do I know?? 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Her response shifted the conversation beyond roster exits, putting the spotlight on fan reactions and the weight her voice carries given her long history in TNA.

This isn’t the first time Kim has voiced concern about the Knockouts division, but with real roster changes now happening, the discussion feels more urgent. Between recent exits, divided fan opinion, and Kim continuing to speak out, attention on TNA’s women’s division is only intensifying.

Saw a few comments and of course it’s disheartening. I don’t know what’s going on internally….. obviously not a good sign if two females have quit in the last month. I can’t comment except to say, disappointing. Ever since my last comment, I’ll say it’s been very split in how… https://t.co/O656W0Y8HR , Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 1, 2026

I was asked about my thoughts on Dani’s departure. Stop nitpicking to cause an outrage for nothing. I answered what I was asked. Why don’t you just state what you are thinking instead of telling me what to say…. https://t.co/0XI3OAeDwQ , Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 1, 2026