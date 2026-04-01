IShowSpeed Set For WrestleMania 42 Match In Major WWE Plans

WWE is reportedly lining up a major celebrity crossover moment for WrestleMania 42, with plans currently in place for IShowSpeed to step into the ring once again.

The popular streamer is already familiar with WWE audiences, having made multiple appearances in recent years, including entering the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. He has also spent time training with Randy Orton and even competed in a full match at the WWE Performance Center as part of his Speed Goes Pro series.

Speed has been heavily involved on recent episodes of WWE Raw, where his chaotic presence has quickly turned into storyline tension. After being “cursed” by Danhausen, things spiraled further when he accidentally struck LA Knight with brass knuckles. That moment directly contributed to Logan Paul and Austin Theory defeating The Usos to capture the World Tag Team Championship.

With tensions escalating, speculation has been building around a potential singles clash between Speed and Knight at WrestleMania. However, current internal plans point toward a six-man tag team match instead. The reported direction would see Speed team with Logan Paul and Austin Theory against The Usos and LA Knight on the grand stage.

There is still some flexibility depending on Speed’s in-ring readiness. If needed, WWE could pivot to a traditional tag match featuring The Usos against Paul and Theory, with Speed and Knight positioned at ringside. As of now, though, the six-man tag remains the preferred option internally.

Meanwhile, LA Knight has already made it clear that the situation is far from over, issuing a warning following their Raw altercation: “Mistake or not, it’s coming.”