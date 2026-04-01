Matt Hardy Clarifies WWE 'Home' Comment Says Jeff And I Have Two Homes

Matt Hardy has cleared up recent remarks that stirred conversation among fans after he referred to WWE as “home” for The Hardy Boyz.

The comment came after Austin Theory and Logan Paul captured the WWE Tag Team Titles on WWE Raw, prompting Hardy to react on social media. He called the result a “travesty” and suggested the WrestleMania 42 crowd would erupt if The Hardy Boyz returned to reclaim the gold, describing WWE as their home.

Now, Hardy has offered further context, explaining that both he and Jeff Hardy see themselves as having two homes in professional wrestling.

According to Hardy, WWE represents their childhood foundation. It is where they developed as performers, experienced both success and failure, and ultimately built the legacy that led many to view them among the greatest tag teams of all time.

At the same time, he emphasized that TNA Wrestling holds equal importance as their “adult home.” Hardy credited TNA for giving them the freedom to evolve creatively and take risks, leading to some of their most iconic personas, including Broken Matt, Brother Nero, Willow, Anti Christ, and Big Money Matt.

He expressed appreciation for the current relationship between WWE and TNA, noting that the partnership opens the door for new possibilities involving The Hardy Boyz.

Looking ahead, Matt and Jeff Hardy are set to defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships at TNA Rebellion on April 11, 2026. They will face Cedric Alexander and Bear Bronson of The System at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.