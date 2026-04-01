×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Matt Hardy Clarifies WWE 'Home' Comment Says Jeff And I Have Two Homes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 01, 2026
Matt Hardy Clarifies WWE 'Home' Comment Says Jeff And I Have Two Homes

Matt Hardy has cleared up recent remarks that stirred conversation among fans after he referred to WWE as “home” for The Hardy Boyz.

The comment came after Austin Theory and Logan Paul captured the WWE Tag Team Titles on WWE Raw, prompting Hardy to react on social media. He called the result a “travesty” and suggested the WrestleMania 42 crowd would erupt if The Hardy Boyz returned to reclaim the gold, describing WWE as their home.

Now, Hardy has offered further context, explaining that both he and Jeff Hardy see themselves as having two homes in professional wrestling.

According to Hardy, WWE represents their childhood foundation. It is where they developed as performers, experienced both success and failure, and ultimately built the legacy that led many to view them among the greatest tag teams of all time.

At the same time, he emphasized that TNA Wrestling holds equal importance as their “adult home.” Hardy credited TNA for giving them the freedom to evolve creatively and take risks, leading to some of their most iconic personas, including Broken Matt, Brother Nero, Willow, Anti Christ, and Big Money Matt.

He expressed appreciation for the current relationship between WWE and TNA, noting that the partnership opens the door for new possibilities involving The Hardy Boyz.

Looking ahead, Matt and Jeff Hardy are set to defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships at TNA Rebellion on April 11, 2026. They will face Cedric Alexander and Bear Bronson of The System at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026

Chesterfield, Missouri

Apr. 4th 2026

#stand and deliver

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Apr. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Apr. 10th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy