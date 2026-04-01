ROH X MLP Global Wars Canada Set To Air This Friday On HonorClub

Ring of Honor has confirmed that ROH x MLP Global Wars Canada is set to air on HonorClub later this week.

The event, which was taped on March 27 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, will stream this Friday at 8 PM via WatchROH.com. The announcement was made through ROH’s social media, promoting the show as a must-see replay following the high-profile taping.

“The stakes were high. The moments were massive. THIS FRIDAY at 8pm ET, watch the full replay of #ROH x #MLP Global Wars on Honor Club! Subscribe today at https://WatchROH.com”

A stacked, spoiler-free lineup has also been confirmed for the broadcast:

Ricochet vs. Rich Swann

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Taylor Rising

PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Stu Grayson

ROH Women’s Pure Championship: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson vs. Evil Uno, Bhupinder Gujar, and Psycho Mike

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Adam Priest and Tommy Billington

ROH Women’s TV Championship: Red Velvet vs. Alice Crowley

Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match to crown the first-ever MLP Tag Team Champions: Good Brothers vs. Kaito Kiyomiya and Bishop Dyer vs. Gates of Agony vs. Bryce Hansen and Sheldon Jean

Six Pack Challenge: Michael Oku vs. Jake Crist vs. Barbaro Cavernario vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark vs. Ace Austin vs. Brent Banks

Ignition Pre-Show: Billie Starkz vs. Maya World

With multiple championships on the line and the crowning of new tag team champions, the show is shaping up to be one of the most loaded ROH events in recent weeks.