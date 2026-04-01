ROH X MLP Global Wars Canada Set To Air This Friday On HonorClub

Ring of Honor has confirmed that ROH x MLP Global Wars Canada is set to air on HonorClub later this week.
The event, which was taped on March 27 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, will stream this Friday at 8 PM via WatchROH.com. The announcement was made through ROH’s social media, promoting the show as a must-see replay following the high-profile taping.
“The stakes were high. The moments were massive. THIS FRIDAY at 8pm ET, watch the full replay of #ROH x #MLP Global Wars on Honor Club! Subscribe today at https://WatchROH.com”
A stacked, spoiler-free lineup has also been confirmed for the broadcast:
With multiple championships on the line and the crowning of new tag team champions, the show is shaping up to be one of the most loaded ROH events in recent weeks.
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