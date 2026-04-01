Lady Frost Signs With MLW Just Hours After AEW Exit



Lady Frost wasted no time making her next move, officially signing with MLW just hours after confirming her departure from AEW.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp, Frost revealed her time as a free agent barely lasted, quickly locking in her next chapter.

“I was only a free agent for a matter of hours, we can say, which feels pretty good.”

She explained that MLW had been tracking her journey for years, dating back to an appearance at a taping nearly six years ago where she wasn’t even booked, but still made an impression that stuck.

“Honestly, they called right away and it was the phone call that I think I needed to hear. They have been following me for a long time. I showed up to a taping about six years ago. I wasn’t even an extra, just to get my name out there. They remembered me and have been following my journey. I posted, I think, which created a good amount of interest, a promo package and vignette, and they said, ‘We love your work.’ I said, ‘That’s the direction that I want to go. This is kind of where I see my career going.’ They wanted to be on board with letting me be creative and who I want to be as an artist and pro wrestler. So I loved the call and I thought it was a really great fit for right now. So that’s where I landed.”

Frost’s move marks a quick turnaround following her AEW run, where she last competed in January against Mina Shirakawa. Before exiting, she shared a heartfelt message thanking Tony Khan for his support during her time with the company.