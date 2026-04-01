Former Heavyweight Champion Could Return To AEW As Soon As Tonight On Dynamite

Chris Jericho could be edging closer to an AEW comeback, with growing belief behind the scenes that the former world champion is set to return.

Recent internal chatter within AEW has intensified, with many expecting Jericho to reappear sooner rather than later. While nothing has been officially confirmed, discussions about a potential return have reportedly been ongoing for the past couple of months, and some within the company believe his comeback could even happen as soon as tonight’s show.

Speculation ramped up after Jericho filed a trademark for the term Cornerstone. Those familiar with the situation suggest the branding aligns far more naturally with AEW than any other promotion, further strengthening the idea that his future lies with the company he helped build.

Although Jericho did hold talks with WWE in recent months, those conversations never advanced into anything substantial. There was no creative direction mapped out for him, and he was not factored into plans for major events such as the Raw Netflix anniversary show, the Royal Rumble, or Elimination Chamber. Despite communication between both sides, WWE was never considered a serious destination.

In contrast, AEW has remained in consistent dialogue with Jericho, with momentum clearly building toward a return. If it happens, it would mark another major chapter for one of the promotion’s most influential figures.

Since AEW launched, Jericho has played a pivotal role in shaping its identity. As the inaugural AEW World Champion, he headlined multiple pay per views and led several defining factions, including the Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society, while constantly reinventing his character along the way.

With AEW Dynasty approaching on April 12, a Jericho return could provide a significant boost as the company builds toward one of its key events of the year.