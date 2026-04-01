WWE Trademark Filing Hints At Possible New Character Debut

WWE has officially filed a new trademark, this time for the name EK Prosper, with the application submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 31.

The filing falls under International Class 041 and covers a wide range of entertainment-related services. These include live wrestling performances, televised and online broadcasts, radio content, and digital distribution across global platforms. It also extends to wrestling news and information services, fan club operations, event organisation within the wrestling space, online newsletters, and sports entertainment blogs and journals.

This type of filing follows a familiar WWE pattern, as the company routinely secures trademarks for names tied to talent across all potential uses. Whether it is for in ring competition, digital content, or merchandising, WWE ensures full coverage before introducing a name publicly.

At this stage, there has been no confirmation regarding who or what EK Prosper represents. The name is not currently linked to any known WWE talent, which opens the door to several possibilities. It could signal a brand new signing, a repackaging of an existing performer, or even a character still being developed behind the scenes ahead of a future debut.

While trademark filings often spark speculation, they are typically just an early step in WWE’s process. It suggests movement behind the scenes, but does not guarantee when or how the name will appear on screen.