AEW Star Moved Back To Per Appearance AEW Deal After Two Year Run

Fresh details have surfaced regarding Willie Mack’s current status with AEW, shedding light on confusion surrounding his contract situation.

It has now been revealed that Mack was recently shifted back to a tier-zero agreement, which is a per-appearance deal, after previously spending the last two years on a full-time salaried contract with the company. This development helps explain why his recent response to a fan suggesting he was on a per-appearance deal turned out to be inaccurate, as he appeared unaware of the change.

Earlier this week, Mack took to social media to vent frustration over his lack of bookings, stating that he had been reaching out weekly for the past two years in hopes of being used. When speculation emerged that he had left AEW, Mack pushed back, confirming he was still signed and denying that he was working on a per-appearance basis. However, updated information now clarifies that his current deal does fall under that structure.

Sources indicate that when Mack initially joined AEW, he was signed under a tier-zero agreement before being upgraded to a full-time salaried contract. That status remained in place for two years before the recent adjustment reverted him back to a pay-per-appearance setup. No official explanation has been provided for the change, although AEW has stated it has remained in contact with him, with no further details disclosed.

In terms of in-ring activity, Mack has not competed in AEW or ROH at any point in 2026. His last appearance for either promotion came in December 2025 as part of an ROH event. Under his current deal, he is free to take independent bookings and has continued to stay active on the independent scene, including appearances for Juggalo Championship Wrestling.

There were previous complications regarding his ability to work GCW dates following a reported falling out between AEW and GCW in late 2024, but that situation now appears to have been resolved.