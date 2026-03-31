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WWE NXT Results - March 31st, 2026

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 31, 2026
WWE NXT Results - March 31st, 2026

WWE NXT Results – March 31, 2026

Contract Signing Chaos, Tournament Finals, and Main Event Controversy

WWE NXT aired live tonight with major developments heading into Stand & Deliver, including a heated contract signing for the NXT Championship, tournament finals action, and a controversial main event finish.

Backstage Arrivals

  • Lola Vice, Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair arrive together.
  • Joe Hendry is shown arriving separately.

Match 1: DarkState vs. OTM & Mike Santana

DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) & Mike Santana

The match opened with a fast-paced six-man tag, as Bronco Nima and Osiris Griffin exchanged power offense early. DarkState quickly isolated Nima, cutting him off with frequent tags and double-team maneuvers.

Lucien Price eventually got the hot tag and shifted momentum, running through all three members of DarkState with a series of slams and strikes. Mike Santana followed up with high-impact offense, including a cutter and a suicide dive to the outside.

Despite DarkState briefly regaining control with triple-team offense, OTM and Santana rallied. Santana connected with a Frog Splash on Lennox, but it wasn’t enough.

The finish came when OTM hit their tandem finisher on Saquon Shugars for the victory.

Winners: OTM & Mike Santana

Backstage Interview: Myles Borne & Johnny Gargano

Myles Borne credits Ethan Page for sharpening his edge ahead of Stand & Deliver. Johnny Gargano interrupts, warning Borne that if “Johnny Wrestling” shows up, he’ll take Borne into deep waters and reclaim his life.

Match 2: NXT Tag Team Tournament Final

Los Americanos (Bravo & Rayo) vs. The Birth Right (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Uriah Connors)

Los Americanos attacked before the bell, setting an aggressive tone. The match featured frequent tags and outside interference from The Birth Right’s allies.

Stacks and Connors controlled much of the middle portion, utilizing double-team offense and near falls. Interference from Arianna Grace and Lexis King nearly swung things in their favor.

Shiloh Hill neutralized the outside interference, but chaos continued. El Grande Americano appeared late, distracting The Birth Right.

Los Americanos capitalized, inserting metal plates into their masks. Bravo used the loaded headbutt on Connors to secure the win.

Winners: Los Americanos
Result: Earn NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity

Backstage: DarkState Fallout

Dion Lennox berates Griffin and Shugars, vowing that no one will be safe at Stand & Deliver.

Match 3: Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

A physical back-and-forth match with both women trading control. Parker dominated early with power offense, while Jordan used agility and submissions to stay competitive.

Jordan nearly scored the win with a Frog Splash and later attempted a moonsault, but Parker countered from the top rope.

Parker sealed the victory with a middle-rope German suplex followed by her Hypnotic/Deja Vu Spinebuster combination.

Winner: Jaida Parker

Contract Signing: NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way

Tony D’Angelo, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints

Joe Hendry signed first and mocked Page and Saints’ alliance, calling them desperate.

Ricky Saints fired back, dismissing Hendry and promising to make things right. Ethan Page declared himself the most deserving and destined for global recognition.

Tony D’Angelo closed with a strong promo, calling the others outsiders and promising to run through them.

As expected, the segment broke down into chaos:

  • D’Angelo put Saints through a table
  • Page drove Hendry through another
  • Officials rushed in as a brawl erupted

Match 4: Jasper Troy vs. Keanu Carver

Special Guest Referee: Josh Briggs

This quickly turned chaotic. Carver attacked Troy before the bell and even confronted Booker T at ringside.

After brawling outside, Troy chokeslammed Carver through the announce desk. Back in the ring, Troy nearly won with a Black Hole Slam.

Tensions rose between Troy and Briggs, leading to Briggs kicking Troy. Carver capitalized, hitting a running powerslam for the win.

Winner: Keanu Carver

Post-Match: Josh Briggs attacked Carver, further escalating their feud.

Backstage Segments

  • Elio LeFleur announces he’ll be out six months and relinquishing his Speed Title.
  • Shiloh Hill teases a new idea.
  • Keanu Carver is added to a Triple Threat match next week vs. Troy & Briggs.
  • Kelani Jordan attacks Jaida Parker backstage.

Blake Monroe & Tatum Paxley Confrontation

Tatum Paxley demanded her North American Championship back. Blake Monroe refused, claiming she never truly lost it.

Paxley proposed a match at Stand & Deliver, which Monroe accepted. The segment ended in a brawl, with Monroe escaping with the title.

Match 5 (Main Event): Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey

A highly technical and competitive match filled with submissions and counters. Both women exchanged control with grappling-heavy sequences and near falls.

Interference distractions from Fatal Influence briefly impacted the match.

The closing moments were chaotic:

  • Vice locked in a guillotine
  • Grey countered into a Northern Lights Suplex for the pin

Winner: Kendal Grey

Post-Match Controversy

Officials argued that Grey tapped out before the three-count. The decision was disputed as:

  • Referees argued at ringside
  • Lola Vice and Kendal Grey confronted them
  • Shawn Michaels appeared to address the situation as the show went off the air

Final Thoughts

  • Stand & Deliver’s NXT Title Fatal 4-Way is officially set, and deeply personal
  • Los Americanos earn a major opportunity with tournament win
  • Main event controversy likely leads to a rematch or stipulation
  • Multiple rivalries escalated heading into the biggest show of the year




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