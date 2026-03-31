Rumored WrestleMania 42 Match Scrapped From Las Vegas Card

WWE’s El Grande Americano storyline has taken a sharp turn, and WrestleMania 42 is no longer the destination.

After weeks of build teasing a showdown between the Original El Grande Americano and his masked rival on WWE’s biggest stage, plans have now shifted away from WrestleMania entirely.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez confirmed the match is off the WrestleMania card and being redirected elsewhere.

“What happened to El Grande Americano vs. Original El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 42? Well, apparently the El Grande vs. El Grande match is going to happen for AAA. They’ve got a date booked for that match, so they’re not doing a mask vs. mask match between those two guys at WrestleMania , they’re saving that for AAA.”

That is a major pivot given how heavily WWE had been building the rivalry, especially following Chad Gable’s return as the Original El Grande Americano and his issues with the masked version linked to Ludwig Kaiser.

The feud, built around identity, legacy and the high stakes of unmasking, had been widely expected to peak at WrestleMania. Instead, WWE now looks to be holding back the biggest version of the match for a larger stage.

With AAA already incorporating the storyline into its own shows, including recent chaos involving Dominik Mysterio, this signals a broader cross-promotional play.

Rather than delivering the payoff at WrestleMania, WWE appears to be extending the angle, saving the mask vs mask clash for AAA in what could become a much bigger long term moment.