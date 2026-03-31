Steve Corino Marries Childhood Sweetheart In Surprise Times Square Wedding

Steve Corino just pulled off a moment no one saw coming.

The WWE Performance Center coach got married in a surprise ceremony in Times Square, turning one of the busiest spots in New York City into the backdrop for a huge personal milestone.

The news came via Ryan Katz, who officiated the wedding and revealed that the entire situation caught people off guard, starting with an unexpected proposal before leading straight into the ceremony.

Katz shared, “One of the greatest joys in life is getting to experience love, and then share in the experience of love. Last night, I officiated my third wedding, but this one was special because it was a surprise.

Not only was the wedding a surprise, but it started with a surprise engagement. Under the bright lights of Times Square, King Corino married his childhood sweetheart and found his lifelong queen. It was an honor to be a part of the experience, and I wish the happy couple the best in eternal love.”

The timing lined up perfectly with WWE being in New York for Raw at Madison Square Garden and NXT the following night, making it an even more memorable week for those involved.

Corino, who enjoyed a long in-ring career before moving into his current role helping develop talent in NXT, now adds a major life moment to his résumé.