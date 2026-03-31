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Backstage Interest Builds Across Multiple Promotions For AEW Star Entering Free Agency Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 31, 2026
Backstage Interest Builds Across Multiple Promotions For AEW Star Entering Free Agency Tonight

Another talent is preparing to enter free agency.

Lady Frost is set to officially part ways with AEW and ROH, with her contract expiring at midnight on April 1. The move has been anticipated internally for some time, with previous reports pointing to her deal nearing its end now confirmed.

With her contract concluding, Frost will immediately be able to explore new opportunities across the wrestling landscape, and there is already notable interest in her services. Several promotions are believed to be monitoring her status closely as she becomes available.

Frost brings a wealth of experience from across the industry. In addition to her time in AEW and ROH, she has competed in TNA Wrestling, CMLL, and the NWA, while also making a prior appearance in WWE competition.

Her next move now becomes one to watch as she hits the open market.




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