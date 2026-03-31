Ricky Saints Responds To Viral AEW Champions Photo In WWE

Ricky Saints has wasted little time making an impact since stepping into WWE, quickly finding himself in the spotlight and adding championship gold to his résumé. His rapid rise has not only turned heads backstage, but also placed him alongside some of the company’s biggest names who share a similar path.

One moment that caught significant attention online was a now widely circulated photo featuring multiple current WWE champions who previously made their names in AEW, including Jade Cargill, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The image quickly sparked debate among fans, with many attempting to read deeper meaning into what appeared to be a symbolic gathering.

Speaking about that moment, Saints was quick to shut down any speculation of hidden motives.

“That picture was not based on us wanting to prove a point or anything,” Saints explained. “I was there to see Jade (Cargill) have her match and it just happened that I saw Punk. It was all just circumstance. It wasn’t like a deliberate thing and Punk wanted a picture, so I said, ‘Hey, why not?’ I was there with my (NXT) title because I was also taking promo pictures. It just worked out. There was no ill will about it. We all know each other, we all like each other, and it was a cool moment. Look at us, we’re all champions right now. Whatever agenda people want to apply to it is up to them. I doubt anyone really cared over there (in AEW) or over here.”

Saints made it clear that, from his perspective, the photo represented a natural crossover of talent rather than any kind of statement between rival promotions. With many performers having shared locker rooms and experiences in the past, the moment was more about familiarity and celebration than competition.

Away from that viral moment, Saints has also found himself at the center of conversation for a very different reason, his unexpected NXT concert segment. The performance divided opinion among fans, quickly becoming one of the more talked about non wrestling moments in recent weeks.

Reflecting on the mixed reaction, Saints leaned into the unpredictability of entertainment.

“I’m a great singer. I play guitar. I learned how to play guitar that day. I don’t know if I really thought anything of it. I didn’t watch it back. I still haven’t watched it back because I really don’t watch my stuff. I think there’s a balance of something being good in an entertaining way. I think there is something to being bad in an entertaining way. I know it was pretty split. Some people loved it, some people hated it. I just never had that in my career where I was in that type of situation (for a non wrestling segment). I think everything is going to be subjective in what you find entertaining and what kind of misses the mark.”

Despite the divided response, the segment has only added to Saints’ growing presence on NXT, showing a willingness to experiment beyond the ring while continuing to build his character. Whether fans loved it or not, it ensured people were talking, and in today’s wrestling landscape, that alone can be a victory.

As his WWE run continues to evolve, Saints appears comfortable embracing both praise and criticism, using each moment as part of his ongoing rise.