Bret Hart Recalls Being Fondled By Female Fans During Chaotic Germany Incident

Bret Hart has shared a wild and uncomfortable story from his time touring Germany, recalling a chaotic encounter with fans that quickly spiraled out of control during a WWE live event.

Speaking with Dominic DeAngelo of Studio 1 Sports, Hart reflected on just how popular he was with audiences overseas, particularly among female fans. That level of popularity, however, led to a situation he clearly never forgot.

At the time, Hart was Intercontinental Champion and working a show in Germany when WWE Hall of Famer Chief Jay Strongbow, who was serving as a road agent, informed him he would be opening the show. Hart pushed back on the decision, trying to explain why that might not be the best idea given his standing and the reaction he typically received, but Strongbow was unmoved.

“I remember I was Intercontinental Champion with Chief Jay Strongbow somewhere in Germany,” Bret Hart began. “He goes, ‘You’re on first match.’ And I go, ‘Don’t put me on first,’ and he goes, ‘You’re on first.’ He goes, ‘What are you special now or something?’ I said, ‘I’m Intercontinental Champion, don’t put me on first,’ he goes, ‘You’re on first,’ like I was in a meaningless match. I said, ‘Alright,’ and he thought I had a big head or something.”

Hart explained that Strongbow underestimated just how strong his connection with the crowd was in that region. As soon as he made his entrance, things escalated immediately.

“Anyway, he didn’t understand how over I was in Germany. So I walked out to the ring, I got introduced, I was walking out, and I got attacked by women, middle-aged women, mostly heavy. I got tackled by, I’m not kidding, by 50 or 60 women before I even got in the ring,” Bret Hart said.

The situation quickly became overwhelming, with Hart unable to defend himself as the crowd surged forward.

“They pinned me to the ground, they knocked over the barricades, and they were all fondling me. My arms were pinned down, my legs were pinned down, and all these women were grabbing my crotch,” Bret Hart revealed. “I remember just lying there. I’m absolutely helpless to do anything about it. I can’t move my hands or my arms, I can’t get up.”

Despite the chaos, Hart still had to carry on with his responsibilities once order was restored. After being helped up and separated from the crowd, he continued with his entrance routine and went on to compete in his scheduled match.

“They had to pick them all off one after another. Pull them all off, and then I had to go to the ring and do the match. When I handed the glasses out, I had to do a whole other thing with the kids, and then I had the match.”

Unfortunately, the ordeal wasn’t over once the match ended. As Hart made his way back, the same situation unfolded again.

“When I won the match, and I started to walk back to the dressing room. They tore down the barricades again and tackled me and pinned me down on the ground,” Bret Hart said.

The incident clearly left an impression backstage as well. Once Hart returned through the curtain, Strongbow quickly realized the situation he had put him in.

“Then I came back through the curtain, and I remember Chief Jay Strongbow came up to me and he goes, ‘I’ll never put you on first ever again,’ he finished.”