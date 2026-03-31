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Dragon Dia Confirms Dragon Gate Exit Effective April 1

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 31, 2026
Dragon Dia Confirms Dragon Gate Exit Effective April 1


Dragon Dia is officially set to move on from Dragon Gate, with the junior heavyweight announcing he will leave the promotion at the start of April.

In a statement released Tuesday, Dia confirmed that following extensive discussions with Dragon Gate, both sides agreed that his run with the company will come to an end on April 1. He expressed gratitude for his time there, thanking the promotion for the lessons he gained and acknowledging the fans who supported him throughout his journey.

Dia noted that he plans to take a short break in order to recharge before returning to the ring with a renewed mindset. He added that he hopes fans will continue to support him as he looks to evolve into a more complete and mature performer.

Clarifying speculation, Dia stated that his decision is not related to any injury or health concerns. He also confirmed that he has not signed with another promotion at this time. However, his previous appearances in NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors and Super Junior Tag League in both 2024 and 2025 have led to speculation that New Japan Pro-Wrestling could be a potential landing spot, especially as the company begins to reveal participants for this year’s tournament.

Now 27, Dia debuted in 2018 under the Dragon Gate banner as a protege of Dragon Kid. During his time with the promotion, he captured the Open the Brave Gate Championship on two occasions and also enjoyed success in tag team and trios competition.




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