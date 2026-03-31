WWE Had Multiple Creative Plans Before Finalising Gunther Vs Rollins

Gunther vs Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 42 was not influenced by Bron Breakker’s current health situation, despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

The match between the two former World Heavyweight Champions was officially set during Monday Night Raw, following Rollins attacking Paul Heyman with a steel chair as part of a show long storyline. While some believed the direction may have changed due to Breakker not being medically cleared, that does not appear to be the case.

Dave Meltzer addressed the speculation on X, stating clearly that the match “wasn’t made because Breakker wasn’t cleared in time” and that “that was the updated plan regardless.” He also noted that creative had been considering multiple alternative directions following Breakker’s injury.

Breakker, along with Bronson Reed, had previously been written into storyline to take Rollins out last October, which aligned with Rollins undergoing shoulder surgery. Rollins returned to action in February, but neither Breakker nor Reed has resurfaced on television to follow up on that angle.

Earlier reports had suggested there was optimism surrounding Breakker being ready in time for WrestleMania 42 as he continues recovering from hernia surgery. However, WWE’s creative plans appear to have moved forward independently of that timeline.

Gunther had originally been expected to face Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania, but those plans were scrapped after Mysterio suffered an injury, leading to the current matchup with Rollins.