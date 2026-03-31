Bret Hart Reacts To Bad News Brown WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Bret Hart has reacted to the news that Bad News Brown will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class, and his response offered both respect and honesty about their complicated history.

The induction of Bad News Brown, real name Allen Coage, was confirmed last week ahead of WrestleMania 42 weekend. During an appearance with Studio 1 Sports, Hart learned about the honor in real time and shared his thoughts.

“You know, I didn’t know that he got inducted. So that’s news to me,” Hart said. “I’m always happy for him. You know, to me, he’ll always be a Stampede wrestler , one of my dad’s guys. Bad News was maybe not my closest friend, but I always had a respect for him. He was a pretty intense guy. Like, he was not a stupid man. He was a pretty well-educated, disciplined guy and was really, I think an honorable guy. He was the kind of guy I would say never told a lie in his life, you know, that kind of thing. He always spoke his truth.”

Hart went on to reflect on Brown’s legitimate athletic background, noting his Olympic success in judo before transitioning into professional wrestling. Brown built his reputation through stints in Japan, Stampede Wrestling, and WWF, bringing with him a physical, no-nonsense style that stood out from many of his peers at the time.

That style, however, also created challenges inside the ring. Hart explained that Brown’s approach leaned heavily on toughness and realism, rather than the storytelling psychology he preferred.

“He was very limited. Like, you couldn’t hit him in the head,” Hart said. “He was very touchy about what you did to him. And he was not the kind of guy you could mess with. He was a very tough man , arguably maybe one of the toughest men that ever put on a pair of boots in pro wrestling. A legitimate badass, tough guy that was more than capable of fighting anybody.”

Despite their differences, Hart made it clear he respected Brown’s presence and credibility. He described him as fearless and someone who never backed down, regardless of the situation. When Vince McMahon was considering bringing Brown into WWF, Hart even supported the move, though he advised against pairing them together due to their contrasting in-ring styles.

That advice ultimately went unheeded, as the two shared the ring in the closing moments of the WrestleMania IV battle royal, which Brown went on to win.

Hart also addressed how Brown was perceived by some within the industry, noting that his outspoken personality led to mixed opinions. Still, Hart emphasized that he valued Brown’s honesty and authenticity, even if it sometimes created friction.

Brown passed away in 2007 at the age of 63 following a heart attack. His induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026 places him alongside names such as Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition, Dennis Rodman, and Sid Vicious.

Hart himself remains one of the most decorated figures in Hall of Fame history, having been inducted individually and as part of The Hart Foundation. His WrestleMania 13 match with Steve Austin was also honored last year as the first bout to receive a Hall of Fame induction.