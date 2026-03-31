Hulk Hogan Vs Andre The Giant Match Set For WWE Hall Of Fame Immortal Moment Honor

One of the most iconic matches in wrestling history is set to receive a special honor during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant from WrestleMania III has officially been named the second match ever to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Immortal Moment Award. WWE confirmed that the legendary main event will be recognized during the Hall of Fame ceremony on April 17 in Las Vegas.

The Immortal Moment Award, which was introduced in 2025, is designed to celebrate the most historic matches in WWE history. The first match to receive the honor was Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13.

The WrestleMania III showdown took place in 1987 at the Pontiac Silverdome and remains one of the most replayed moments in WWE history. The match is forever remembered for Hogan delivering the body slam heard around the world before going on to retain the WWF Championship.

The induction also serves as a tribute to Hogan following his passing in July 2025. He was originally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and later honored again as part of the nWo. Andre the Giant was the first-ever Hall of Fame inductee in 1993 after his passing.

This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 week.

The updated list of inductees includes:

- Stephanie McMahon

- AJ Styles

- Demolition (Ax and Smash)

- Dennis Rodman

- Sid Vicious receiving the Legacy Award posthumously

- Bad News Brown receiving the Legacy Award posthumously

- Immortal Moment Award: Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant from WrestleMania III