CM Punk Stands Tall After Destroying Roman Reigns On Raw



CM Punk and Roman Reigns took their rivalry to another level as Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden ended in chaos, with Punk standing tall after a brutal closing segment ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Reigns opened the segment by demanding that New York acknowledge him, but he was quickly interrupted by Punk, who stormed to the ring ready to fight. The two wasted no time, trading heavy shots as the crowd erupted. Punk gained the early advantage before Reigns answered back with a flying body block.

The fight spilled outside, where Punk sent Reigns over the top rope and crashing into the announce table. Officials rushed out in an attempt to regain control, but Punk kept the pressure on, slamming Reigns into the ring post and clearing off the announce desk.

Reigns fired back with punches and attempted to set up a powerbomb, but his attention shifted to the officials, taking them out instead. The chaos continued as officials prevented both a powerbomb from Reigns and a GTS from Punk.

Moments later, Reigns charged for a spear but missed, accidentally taking out referee Petey Williams. That opening allowed Punk to connect with a GTS. With the crowd firmly behind him, Punk assured fans he was fine before continuing the assault.

He then delivered the decisive moment of the night, powerbombing Reigns through the announce table in a direct response to what happened the week prior. Punk sat beside Reigns, taunting and striking him as the segment came to a close, before rising to stand over him as Raw went off the air.

The exchange evens the score between the two after Reigns previously laid Punk out in similar fashion, setting the stage for their World Heavyweight Championship clash on Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.