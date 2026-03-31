D-Von Dudley Admits He Tried To Kill New Jack In Shocking Confession

D-Von Dudley reflected on the legacy of New Jack, describing him as one of the most unpredictable and intense personalities the wrestling business has ever seen, while also opening up about the deep personal bond they shared behind the scenes.

Speaking during an interview with DJ Vlad, D-Von explained that while New Jack’s in-ring persona was chaotic and dangerous, the man behind it, Jerome Young, was someone he grew to genuinely care about.

Their relationship, however, was far from smooth. D-Von admitted the two had multiple real-life altercations over the years, both inside and outside the ring. One of the most explosive moments came after WWE asked talent to contribute to a music project. D-Von decided to include a Tupac-inspired lyric that referenced New Jack, knowing how much he admired the rapper.

“I took a piece out of Tupac and put that in the lyrics, and actually put his name in it, and it pissed him off something morally. He went nuts and he threatened to kill me, shoot me, everything,” D-Von said. “I knew I got underneath his skin at that point.”

The tension between them lingered for years before the two eventually reconciled not long before New Jack’s passing. D-Von shared that they both came to realize how much they respected one another and chose to move forward.

“We both realized that we were two guys that basically really cared for one another, and we let something like that stupidness come in between us for so long, and we buried the hatchet,” D-Von said.

Their final interaction remains a meaningful memory for D-Von, recalling a heartfelt exchange at an independent wrestling event.

“I remember we both said to each other at the same time, ‘Love you, bro.’ And I was like, ‘No, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘No, I love you.’ And we separated and went our separate ways,” D-Von said.

D-Von also addressed one of the most infamous and dangerous moments involving the two, when he threw New Jack off a scaffold during a match. While the original plan involved a safer landing through stacked tables, D-Von admitted things did not go as intended, revealing it was done in retaliation.

When asked if the situation could have ended in tragedy depending on how New Jack landed, D-Von acknowledged that it could have been fatal. He also confirmed that, in that moment, his intent was to seriously harm him.

Despite their turbulent history, D-Von made it clear that the bond they ultimately shared outweighed everything else, admitting he still misses New Jack every single day.