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Rob Gronkowski Bringing Gronk Beach Party To WrestleMania Sunday

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 31, 2026
Rob Gronkowski Bringing Gronk Beach Party To WrestleMania Sunday

WrestleMania week in Las Vegas just got even busier with another major event added to the lineup.

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski is set to host Gronk Beach following WrestleMania Sunday, turning the night into a full-on afterparty. The event is being billed as “the ultimate nighttime beach party” and a high-energy music festival experience, with appearances advertised from Tiffany Stratton, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, along with additional surprise guests.

Gronk Beach is scheduled to take place at the Marquee Dayclub inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, April 19. The party kicks off at 10:30 p.m. and will run late into the night, giving fans the option to roll straight from WrestleMania festivities into the celebration.

For those already planning to be at the Cosmopolitan, it creates an easy transition from post-show gatherings directly into the event upstairs, though it may mean missing out on other happenings around the city that night.

WrestleMania week activity does not stop there. The night before, a special WrestleMania-themed edition of Kill Tony will be taped, featuring WWE talent, with the show set to premiere the following Monday.




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