WWE Confirms Multiple WrestleMania 42 Matches On Raw

WWE added several major matches to the WrestleMania 42 lineup during Monday Night Raw, with multiple championships and rivalries now officially locked in.

One of the biggest additions sees Penta set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a high stakes ladder match. After successfully retaining against Kofi Kingston, Penta took to the mic and confirmed the stipulation himself. As the night progressed, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Je’Von Evans, and Rusev were all announced as challengers, turning the bout into a stacked multi man showdown.

Finn Balor also made things personal in a newly aired video package. Reflecting on his history with Dominik Mysterio in Judgment Day, Balor spoke about bringing him into the group, only to be betrayed. He made it clear that he is heading into WrestleMania with one goal in mind, promising to destroy Mysterio.

The women’s division will also see gold on the line in a major multi team clash. Nia Jax and Lash Legend are set to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in a four way match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, The Bella Twins, and the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Earlier in the show, Seth Rollins vs Gunther was also made official, adding even more star power to an already loaded card.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place across two nights on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Updated WrestleMania 42 card:

World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Championship

Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley

Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

Women’s Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch

WWE United States Championship

Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs The Bella Twins vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Intercontinental Championship ladder match

Penta vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Je’Von Evans vs Rusev

Unsanctioned match

Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu

Seth Rollins vs Gunther

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

Dominik Mysterio vs Finn Balor