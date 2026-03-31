Seth Rollins Vs Gunther Official For WWE WrestleMania 42 After Raw Chaos

Seth Rollins is officially set to collide with Gunther at WrestleMania 42 following a chaotic chain of events on Monday Night Raw.

The match came together as part of an ongoing storyline throughout the night, beginning with Adam Pearce confronting Paul Heyman over whether he had checked his emails. Heyman brushed him off and headed to the ring to address Rollins, but Pearce quickly interrupted with a major announcement. He confirmed that all charges against Rollins had been dropped and that he had been medically cleared to compete.

Moments later, Rollins made his presence felt in explosive fashion. The former Vision leader stormed the ring and attacked Heyman from behind with a steel chair. As he looked to follow up with a stomp, Gunther suddenly returned after weeks off television. He pulled Rollins out of the ring, dragged him over to the announce table, and locked in a rear naked choke, putting him to sleep before pointing directly at the WrestleMania sign.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond later caught up with Pearce for an update. Despite the attack, Pearce confirmed Rollins remains cleared and will get his opportunity for payback against Gunther on the WrestleMania stage.

Rollins only recently returned at Elimination Chamber, targeting Heyman after previously taking him out with a steel chair and stomp. Their issues escalated further last week when Heyman baited Rollins to ringside, leading to security escorting Rollins out after it was revealed a restraining order had been filed.

Updated WrestleMania 42 card: