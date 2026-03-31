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Danhausen Reveals Next Date For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 31, 2026
Danhausen Reveals Next Date For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Fans inside Madison Square Garden got an unexpected bonus during a commercial break on Monday Night Raw.

During the downtime, Danhausen appeared in front of the live crowd and revealed that WWE will return to MSG for Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18, drawing a strong reaction from those in attendance.

He kept the energy going by promoting his merchandise before pulling out a t-shirt cannon and firing shirts into the crowd, turning the announcement into a fun live moment for fans in the building.

The most recent Saturday Night’s Main Event took place on January 24 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where Sami Zayn won a four-way match against Damian Priest, Randy Orton, and Trick Williams. That victory secured him a WWE Championship opportunity against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

WWE also has another Saturday Night’s Main Event already scheduled for May 23 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.




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