Roxanne Perez Returns On WWE Raw And Targets Stephanie Vaquer

Roxanne Perez made her return to WWE television for the first time since the Royal Rumble, appearing on Monday Night Raw in a major moment tied to the Women’s World Championship picture.

The segment saw Liv Morgan, the Royal Rumble winner, in the ring addressing her upcoming WrestleMania clash with Stephanie Vaquer. Morgan took things to a personal level, delivering insults and even targeting Vaquer’s family while speaking in her native language.

Vaquer quickly stormed out and took the fight straight to Morgan, gaining control of the situation. However, the momentum shifted when Perez suddenly emerged from the crowd and blindsided the champion from behind.

With the numbers advantage, Morgan and Perez dismantled Vaquer. The attack ended in brutal fashion, with Morgan driving Vaquer onto a steel chair with Oblivion.

Perez had been absent from WWE programming following a medical procedure earlier this year. In February, she confirmed she underwent surgery to remove a benign mass from her back that had been causing ongoing pain.

“I recently underwent surgery to remove a benign mass that was in my back, that was causing me a lot of pain for a couple of months,” she said at the time.

During Raw, commentary only noted that Perez had been sidelined due to injury, without going into further detail.