Chaos At Ringside Leads To The Vision Winning Tag Team Gold

iShowSpeed ended up playing an unexpected role in The Vision capturing the World Tag Team Championships on Raw, with chaos at ringside completely shifting the outcome.

The finish to the street fight saw Logan Paul head to the crowd, where his mother handed him a pair of brass knuckles. Sitting beside her, Speed immediately tried to stop him from using them. The situation escalated when LA Knight got involved, prompting Paul to drag Speed down to ringside.

In the confusion, Speed grabbed the brass knuckles and slipped them on just as Knight approached from behind. Not realizing who was there, Speed swung and accidentally knocked Knight out. Shocked by what he had done, Speed dropped the knuckles on the apron and backed away, clearly stunned.

Back in the ring, The Usos initially managed to stop Paul from using the weapon, but the numbers caught up with them. Jimmy Uso was struck with the brass knuckles as he went for a dive, leaving him vulnerable. Jey Uso took Paul out, but Austin Theory managed to crawl over and cover Jimmy to secure the win and the titles for The Vision.

The fallout continued backstage, where The Vision celebrated with Speed, who still looked unsure about everything that had just happened. Paul Heyman then told the group to go celebrate, before revealing once they were out of earshot that The Usos were likely coming after Speed.

The moment adds to a bizarre run for Speed, who only appeared on Raw the previous week where he crossed paths with Danhausen and was seemingly cursed. Since then, Speed has claimed on his streams that he has been dealing with a streak of bad luck, and this latest incident will only add to that story.