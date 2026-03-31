Stephanie McMahon Slaps Cody Rhodes On WWE Raw Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Stephanie McMahon stepped into the spotlight on Raw at Madison Square Garden and delivered a blunt message to Cody Rhodes ahead of his WrestleMania 42 clash with Randy Orton.

In a rare appearance, McMahon confronted the WWE Champion about the mindset he’ll need to survive against Orton. Drawing from their shared upbringing in the business, she told Rhodes that while he prides himself on bringing out the best in people, that approach will not work against this version of Orton.

She stressed that Rhodes must start thinking like his opponent if he wants to walk out of WrestleMania still champion, pointing out that Dusty Rhodes understood that mentality better than anyone. However, she made it clear Cody is not his father.

Rhodes fired back by acknowledging Orton’s history and the damage he’s caused, even referencing past issues involving McMahon herself. He made it clear that he is not a student in this situation and that Orton is no teacher, adding that he knows he is not his father.

“With all due respect, you’re not yours either,” Rhodes shot back.

That line prompted an immediate response, as McMahon slapped Rhodes across the face.

She doubled down on her warning, insisting she was trying to help and that Rhodes still does not fully understand what he is up against. According to McMahon, Orton is not just hearing voices anymore, he is embracing them and listening to something far more dangerous.

McMahon ended by warning that unless Rhodes can match Orton mentally, he will lose the title at WrestleMania.

Rhodes closed the segment with a calm but pointed response, simply telling her, “thank you.”