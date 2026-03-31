WWE Monday Night Raw - March 30th, 2026

WWE RAW Results (Live from Madison Square Garden )

March 31, 2026 | Streaming on Netflix

Opening Segment: Cody Rhodes & Stephanie McMahon

Cody Rhodes opened the show but was interrupted by Stephanie McMahon. McMahon warned Rhodes that the current version of Randy Orton is far more dangerous and that Rhodes must “think like Orton” to survive WrestleMania. Rhodes fired back verbally before being slapped by McMahon, who insisted she was trying to help him. Rhodes calmly thanked her before leaving.

WWE World Tag Team Championship – NYC Street Fight

The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) def. The Usos (c) (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)

→ NEW CHAMPIONS

All four men brawled immediately, spilling to the outside early as Jey Uso wiped out both opponents with a dive. The Vision introduced weapons, with kendo sticks and trash cans used to overwhelm The Usos. A table was set up in the ring, but momentum shifted when Jimmy and Jey recovered, smashing both opponents with trash cans and kendo shots.

The Usos executed a double superplex on Austin Theory through a table, seemingly setting up a finish. Chaos erupted at ringside when Logan Paul retrieved brass knuckles from his mother. LA Knight intervened, leading to a wild exchange involving iShowSpeed, who accidentally struck Knight with the knuckles.

In the closing stretch, Paul knocked out Jimmy Uso with the brass knuckles. Theory capitalized, pinning Jimmy to secure the victory and the titles.

Backstage / In-Ring Angle

Liv Morgan cut a heated promo targeting Stephanie Vaquer, leading to a brawl. Vaquer got the upper hand briefly before Roxanne Perez interfered. Morgan hit Oblivion onto a chair to leave Vaquer laid out.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Irresistible Forces (c) (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

→ Result: Disqualification (Champions retain)

Lash Legend used her strength early to control Bayley, while Nia Jax dominated Lyra Valkyria with power offense including a Samoan Drop. Bayley and Valkyria rallied with quick tags and double-team offense, including dives to the outside.

The challengers built momentum with Bayley hitting a powerbomb on Jax and Valkyria following with a top-rope moonsault, but Lash Legend broke up the pin. All four women exchanged offense until outside chaos took over.

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss and The Bella Twins appeared, brawling at ringside. Flair entered the ring and attacked Jax, causing the referee to call for the bell.

A full multi-team fight broke out afterward, leaving the division in chaos.

Brock Lesnar / Oba Femi Segment

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi nearly came to blows after Femi stormed through security. Triple H separated them, but Lesnar unleashed multiple F-5s on security guards before exiting.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Penta El Zero Miedo (c) def. Kofi Kingston

→ STILL CHAMPION

Kingston controlled early with strikes and a DDT, followed by near falls. Penta responded with high-impact offense, including a codebreaker and SlingBlade, but couldn’t put Kingston away.

The match intensified with Kingston hitting SOS and later Trouble in Paradise, nearly winning the match. Outside interference tension from ringside didn’t factor directly into the finish.

Penta regained control by countering from the top rope and delivered back-to-back Mexican Destroyers, securing the pinfall victory.

Post-match, Penta announced he will defend the title in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania.

Dominik Mysterio Promo

Dominik Mysterio declared that despite recent issues involving Finn Bálor, he will be the last man standing at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins Return / Gunther Attack

Seth Rollins was announced as medically cleared. He attacked Paul Heyman with a chair and attempted a stomp before being stopped by Gunther.

Gunther applied a sleeper hold and choked Rollins unconscious on the announce table, then slammed his head into it. Their WrestleMania match was made official.

Singles Match

Raquel Rodriguez def. Iyo Sky

Rodriguez used her strength advantage early, overpowering Sky and grounding her. Sky fought back with speed, hitting dropkicks, a springboard missile dropkick, and a Bullet Train Attack.

Sky attempted Over the Moonsault, but Rodriguez countered by getting her knees up. Interference chaos involving Asuka and Kairi Sane distracted Sky at a key moment.

Rodriguez capitalized, delivering a Tejana Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Main Event Segment: Roman Reigns & CM Punk

Roman Reigns addressed the crowd before being interrupted by CM Punk.

A wild brawl broke out immediately. Punk gained momentum with strikes and cleared the announce table, but Reigns responded with a Superman Punch. Officials repeatedly failed to separate them.

In the closing moments, Punk hit a GTS and then powerbombed Reigns through the announce table, standing tall as RAW went off the air.

Final Results Summary

The Vision def. The Usos (NEW Tag Team Champions)

The Irresistible Forces vs. Bayley & Valkyria ( DQ – Champions retain )

) Penta def. Kofi Kingston ( Intercontinental Title retained )

) Raquel Rodriguez def. Iyo Sky

Key Takeaways