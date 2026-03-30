SPOILER: Masked Individual Spotted Backstage Ahead Of WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden

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Bron Breakker’s return might be closer than anyone expected, and a mystery sighting has sparked fresh speculation that he could already be back.
Ahead of the March 30, 2026 episode of WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden, a masked individual was spotted being escorted into the building by security. The brief footage quickly caught attention, with many questioning who it could be, and Breakker’s name immediately entered the conversation.
The timing has only added to the intrigue. Breakker was already expected to report to the WWE Performance Center this week as part of his medical clearance process, and WWE has reportedly kept WrestleMania 42 plans flexible in case he is ready to return. Seeing someone fitting that mystery profile arrive at Raw has only intensified talk that something could be happening sooner rather than later.
Nothing has been confirmed, and WWE is known for using misdirection, especially heading into major events. Still, the timing of the sighting is difficult to ignore. If that masked figure does turn out to be Bron Breakker, Raw at Madison Square Garden could be the moment everything shifts.
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WWE Monday Night RAW
March 30, 2026 at
New York City, New York, USA
Hashtag: #raw
New York City, New York
Mar. 30th 2026
New York City, New York
Mar. 31st 2026
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Apr. 1st 2026
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Apr. 1st 2026