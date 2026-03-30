×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

FOX News Anchor Abby Hornacek Walks Away Unhurt After Scary Suplex Spot On Live TV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2026
FOX News Anchor Abby Hornacek Walks Away Unhurt After Scary Suplex Spot On Live TV

A Abby Hornacek segment took a scary turn on live TV, but ended without injury.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Hornacek agreed to take a suplex from Olympic silver medalist Kennedy Blades. The move looked dangerous on camera, with Hornacek appearing to land on her neck, prompting immediate concern from viewers watching the segment unfold in real time.

Despite how it looked on the broadcast, Hornacek quickly reassured audiences that she was not hurt. She later addressed the moment on the show, explaining that while the landing appeared rough, she came out of it feeling fine.

“My mother was also very worried,” Hornacek said. “I actually feel great… Kennedy Blades is a true professional… I felt like I was being hoisted off a skyscraper. I was disoriented in the air.”

The moment quickly gained traction online, with clips circulating across social media and sparking debate over whether the move had gone wrong. Some viewers questioned the execution, while others praised Blades for maintaining control in a live television setting.

Hornacek moved to shut down any criticism, making it clear the segment was her idea from the start and that she had volunteered to take the move. She also emphasized that there was no botch involved, crediting Blades for delivering the suplex safely despite how dramatic it appeared on camera.

 




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Monday Night RAW

March 30, 2026 at

New York City, New York, USA

Hashtag: #raw

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Mar. 30th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Mar. 31st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy