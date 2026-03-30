Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Disney Legends Honor Ahead Of D23 Ceremony

Dwayne Johnson is set to receive one of Disney’s biggest honours, and he’s clearly feeling it.

Last week, The Walt Disney Company confirmed that Johnson will be inducted as a Disney Legend at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 16, 2026.

Reacting to the news, Johnson said the moment hit hard as soon as he got the call.

“I was really moved when I received ‘the call’ as that certain voice on the other line said I would be receiving Disney’s highest honor ~ Disney Legends Award.”

He went on to reflect on what the recognition means to him and the values he tries to live by.

“This honor recognizes individuals with significant and global impacts on @Disney. I’m moved. THANK YOU.”

“I believe in hard work, being grateful, being humble, being good to people, taking care of people, and respecting that the trust they put in you to deliver, is sacred.”

Johnson also made sure to thank the people behind the scenes across Disney.

“Thank you Josh, Alan, Dana, Asad, David, Steve, executive teams, Imagineers, every Disney employee and cast member around the world.”

He added that he is looking forward to celebrating in person.

“Looking forward to pulling up and showing my gratitude in person at the ceremony! And of course saying… YOU’RE WELCOOOOOOME #DisneyLegends”

The honour comes as Johnson continues his long-running relationship with Disney. He voiced Maui in Moana and is set to reprise the role in the upcoming live action adaptation, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 10, 2026.