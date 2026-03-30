Cody Rhodes Reacts To $9,950 WrestleMania Bus Tour Selling Out



Cody Rhodes is aiming to make his high-priced WrestleMania 42 bus tour feel worth every penny.

The exclusive experience, priced at $9,950 per person through WWE and On Location, sparked plenty of chatter online due to its eye-watering cost. Despite that, the limited spots quickly sold out.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rhodes acknowledged the price is “absurd” but said he’s genuinely grateful fans are willing to spend that kind of money to meet him. Because of that, he’s determined to deliver something memorable.

“We did this tour last year very quietly. And it’s just a sweet On Location deal for the people that want a little bit of that extra moment. What I did last year was very fun, they got to see my WrestleMania gear in advance and we got to talk WrestleMania,” Rhodes said.

“I’ve got a good plan for them this year, because like you said, that’s an absurd amount of money. And, gosh, thanks for , the fact that people are out there paying that, that makes me feel incredible. So I want them to definitely feel like they got a unique and cool experience and something intimate for us. Because when you get those moments with your fans where you can sit down across from them and actually get to know them , two of the guys that were on the bus tour last year are actually coming on my podcast. I wanted to bring a fan onto the podcast to see what that experience was like. We’ve stayed in touch. So I look forward to a whole new motley crew on the bus this year. And thank you for doing that.”

WWE has partnered with On Location since 2022 to offer premium fan experiences tied to major events, often featuring exclusive access and luxury perks.

Another package turning heads is tied to May’s Clash in Italy PLE, priced at $11,500. That experience includes a private pasta-making session with a WWE star, a wine tasting with talent, and front row seating for the show.

Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42, adding even more spotlight to his already packed weekend.