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Mike Santana Vs Eddie Edwards Set For TNA Rebellion World Title Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2026
Mike Santana Vs Eddie Edwards Set For TNA Rebellion World Title Match

The fallout from Steve Maclin’s injury at TNA Sacrifice has quickly reshaped the title picture, with a new challenger now confirmed for Mike Santana’s TNA World Championship.

TNA revealed on Monday that Eddie Edwards will cash in his Feast or Fired briefcase, officially setting up a championship clash with Santana at TNA Rebellion, which takes place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

At Sacrifice, Santana defended the title against Maclin in a match that ended abruptly. A counter superkick from the champion left Maclin knocked out, forcing officials to stop the bout and rule it a no contest.

Despite the scare, Maclin was later seen moving around backstage without assistance. Medical evaluations confirmed he did not suffer a concussion, though he was pulled from a scheduled appearance at Maple Leaf Pro Uprising later that weekend.

Santana addressed the situation in a statement following the incident.

Edwards heads into Rebellion with momentum despite a disqualification loss to Moose at Sacrifice. His title opportunity stems from January, when he secured one of four briefcases in the Feast or Fired match, earning the right to call his shot.




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