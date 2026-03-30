Trish Stratus Open To WWE Return If The Story Is Right

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has made it clear she is not closing the door on another in ring return, but only if everything lines up the right way.

Stratus stepped back into WWE action in 2025 for three matches marking 25 years since her debut. Plans for further appearances were ultimately put on hold following the passing of her mother in August after a battle with cancer.

Speaking about a potential comeback, Stratus explained that any return would need to be driven by the right creative direction and purpose.

“I need to see the landscape,” she said. “I’m very story, storyline driven. And for me, is it going to be interesting for the fans? Is it something they want to see? Is it going to elevate someone? And of course, there’s like the storyline behind it. I love the story, I want to make sure it makes sense and I want to make sure the landscape makes sense for me to enter into.”

Her most recent run included an appearance in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, followed by a tag team outing alongside Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber. The two later went head to head at Evolution, where Stratton successfully retained the WWE Women’s Championship.

Outside the ring, Stratus is still staying active during WrestleMania 42 week. She is scheduled to appear at WWE World in Las Vegas and is hosting a series of events in partnership with Flanker Kitchen and Sports Bar. The appearances will also feature Mickie James, Lilian Garcia, Jazz, and Lisa Marie Varon, with Stratus even curating a special menu for fans attending.

Originally retiring in 2006, Stratus has returned to WWE on multiple occasions over the years and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.