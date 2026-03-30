×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nikki Bella Injury Update Raises WrestleMania 42 Doubt

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2026
Nikki Bella Injury Update Raises WrestleMania 42 Doubt

Nikki Bella has been spotted in a walking boot following the ankle injury she suffered on the March 27 episode of SmackDown, casting fresh doubt over her status for WrestleMania 42 with the event fast approaching.

She was seen alongside Brie Bella while recording an upcoming episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, with the boot offering the clearest sign yet that the injury may be more serious than initially thought.

Earlier reports confirmed Nikki suffered the injury during a post match brawl on SmackDown, where she went down and did not return to the segment.

“For those who have asked about WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella after she went to the floor and didn’t return during a brawl on SmackDown, PWInsider.com is told that she suffered an ankle injury,” the report stated. “The belief among those we spoke with is that Bella rolled her left ankle during an exchange with Charlotte Flair.”

While the ankle roll had already been reported, the addition of a walking boot now raises further concern about her recovery timeline. Even minor ankle injuries can take weeks to heal, and this development puts her WrestleMania involvement in serious question.

The Bella Twins have recently been part of a multi team storyline alongside Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend. A WrestleMania title match had been expected, but Nikki’s condition could now force changes to those plans.

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Monday Night RAW

March 30, 2026 at

New York City, New York, USA

Hashtag: #raw

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Mar. 30th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Mar. 31st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy