Nikki Bella Injury Update Raises WrestleMania 42 Doubt

Nikki Bella has been spotted in a walking boot following the ankle injury she suffered on the March 27 episode of SmackDown, casting fresh doubt over her status for WrestleMania 42 with the event fast approaching.

She was seen alongside Brie Bella while recording an upcoming episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, with the boot offering the clearest sign yet that the injury may be more serious than initially thought.

Earlier reports confirmed Nikki suffered the injury during a post match brawl on SmackDown, where she went down and did not return to the segment.

“For those who have asked about WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella after she went to the floor and didn’t return during a brawl on SmackDown, PWInsider.com is told that she suffered an ankle injury,” the report stated. “The belief among those we spoke with is that Bella rolled her left ankle during an exchange with Charlotte Flair.”

While the ankle roll had already been reported, the addition of a walking boot now raises further concern about her recovery timeline. Even minor ankle injuries can take weeks to heal, and this development puts her WrestleMania involvement in serious question.

The Bella Twins have recently been part of a multi team storyline alongside Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend. A WrestleMania title match had been expected, but Nikki’s condition could now force changes to those plans.

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.