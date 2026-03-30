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Kevin Owens Cryptic Video Sparks Mystery Caller Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2026
Kevin Owens Cryptic Video Sparks Mystery Caller Speculation

Kevin Owens has sparked fresh speculation among WWE fans after posting a cryptic clip on social media that many believe could tie him to the mysterious figure influencing Randy Orton on SmackDown.

The former Universal Champion shared a video of himself playing with a Cody Rhodes action figure, with Rhodes’ entrance music playing in the background. The timing immediately caught attention, landing right in the middle of the heated feud between Rhodes and Orton as WrestleMania 42 approaches.

Fans were quick to connect the dots, with many suggesting Owens could be the unknown caller who has been giving Orton instructions in recent weeks. The theory holds weight given Owens’ recent history with both men. Before being sidelined due to injury, Owens was involved in a rivalry that included both Rhodes and Orton, placing him directly in the orbit of the current storyline.

The mystery caller angle has been building steadily on SmackDown, with Orton receiving guidance from an unidentified voice that has yet to be revealed. Owens’ post has only added fuel to the speculation surrounding who might be behind it.

While Owens has remained visible through WWE’s digital content, he has not returned to regular television. He has been recovering from neck surgery and there is still no confirmed timetable for an in ring comeback.

At this stage, there is no official word from WWE linking Owens to the storyline or confirming any imminent return. It may have simply been a playful post, but it has certainly got people talking at a crucial time.

Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton in the Night 1 main event of WrestleMania 42 on April 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.




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