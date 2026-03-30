John Cena Set For Major WrestleMania 42 Role As WWE Pushes Ticket Sales

John Cena’s role as host of WrestleMania 42 appears to be a strategic play by WWE to drive ticket sales, with reports indicating the company is set to push his involvement heavily across its programming this week.

According to Fightful Select, Cena’s presence is expected to be a major promotional focus, though it remains unclear exactly how long WWE had been planning to position him in this role.

Cena officially stepped away from in ring competition in December after losing to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. His farewell run reached its peak at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Cody Rhodes to capture a record breaking 17th WWE Championship before closing out his full time career at the end of 2025.

Since retiring, Cena has spoken openly about finding new ways to stay involved with WWE. During an appearance at MegaCon in Orlando, he told fans he believed he had figured out how he could contribute in a different capacity moving forward.

Not long after, Cena confirmed on social media that he would be part of WrestleMania 42, noting that while retirement has changed his path, it has not kept him away from WWE’s biggest stage.

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a stacked lineup already announced:

• World Heavyweight Championship match: CM Punk (c) vs Roman Reigns

• Women’s World Championship match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Liv Morgan

• WWE Women’s Championship match: Jade Cargill (c) vs Rhea Ripley

• Undisputed WWE Championship match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Randy Orton

• Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

• Women’s Intercontinental Championship match: AJ Lee (c) vs Becky Lynch

• Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre

• United States Championship match: Sami Zayn (c) vs Trick Williams

• Host: John Cena