Vince Russo Calls For AEW Collaboration With Bold WWE Shot

Vince Russo has responded to a public nod from Tony Khan by turning it into a bold and very public pitch for a potential creative partnership, even suggesting they could work together to outshine WWE.

The situation began when Khan praised Russo’s work with Juggalo Championship Wrestling, specifically referencing JCW Lunacy. That praise caught Russo’s attention, and he quickly took to social media on March 30 to respond.

Russo first acknowledged the compliment while asking for a simple gesture in return.

“Tony Khan, I got it confirmed on a good word that you really do enjoy JCW Lunacy,” Russo wrote. “While that’s cool and much, much appreciated, give me a follow back.”

From there, Russo escalated things into a full creative pitch, making it clear he wants to collaborate directly with Khan.

“Let’s talk some creative,” Russo added. “Let’s do something that will blow the WWE into oblivion.”

He also leaned into his long standing reputation within the industry, pointing out that while Khan is likely familiar with the stories surrounding him, they have never actually worked together.

“You’ve heard about me over the years, but you’ve never had the opportunity to get to know me,” Russo wrote. “Let’s give them something to talk about.”

Russo remains one of the most debated figures in wrestling history, best known for his time as head writer during the Attitude Era, as well as his later runs in WCW and TNA. Now involved with JCW, he has once again inserted himself into the conversation in a very public way.

Whether Khan responds or entertains the idea of working together remains to be seen, but Russo has made it clear he is more than open to the possibility.