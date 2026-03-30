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Goldberg Takes Shot At Triple H Over Controversial WWE Retirement Moment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2026
Goldberg Takes Shot At Triple H Over Controversial WWE Retirement Moment

Goldberg has opened up about his frustration over how WWE handled his retirement moment, using sharp sarcasm when addressing a fan who brought up the now-infamous microphone cut during his farewell speech.

The exchange happened at a meet and greet, where a fan revisited the moment Goldberg’s mic was cut off mid speech following his final match, making it clear the situation still didn’t sit right.

“You know what pissed me off? When WWE cut off your mic at your final match,” the fan said.

Goldberg didn’t hold back in his response.

“Yeah, what do you think it did for me? It made me really happy,” Goldberg said. “It shows what disrespect they have for me.”

The conversation then shifted toward who may have made the call. When the fan suggested Triple H could have been responsible, Goldberg didn’t deny it.

“What jackass was it? Was it Triple H who did that?” the fan asked.

“Probably,” Goldberg replied.

When the fan doubled down and called Triple H a jackass, Goldberg again didn’t defend WWE’s Chief Content Officer, responding with “100 percent.”

Goldberg’s latest remarks add to ongoing tension surrounding his WWE exit, with the Hall of Famer once again making it clear that the way his retirement was handled still doesn’t sit well with him.

 
 
 
 
 
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