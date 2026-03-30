Several WWE SmackDown Stars Spotted In Town Ahead Of Raw

WWE Raw heads to Madison Square Garden tonight for what is shaping up to be one of the biggest episodes of the year, with a stacked lineup and several notable names confirmed for the show.
Reports indicate that a number of SmackDown stars are also in New York despite not being part of the Raw roster. Cody Rhodes and Nikkita Lyons are among those said to be in the city, though it remains unclear if either will feature on the broadcast.
The Intercontinental Championship open challenge issued by Penta has been answered, as Kofi Kingston is set to step up in what looks to be a title match. The Usos will defend the World Tag Team Championships in a street fight against Logan Paul and Austin Theory of The Vision, while Nia Jax and Lash Legend put the Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.
Several top names are also advertised to appear without matches currently announced, including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley, adding to the show’s WrestleMania go home atmosphere. Roxanne Perez is also expected to make her return following surgery in February, marking her first appearance since being taken out during a street fight segment earlier this year.
Raw airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Match Card
World Tag Team Championship Street Fight
The Usos vs Logan Paul and Austin Theory
Women’s Tag Team Championship
Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
Intercontinental Championship
Penta vs Kofi Kingston
IYO SKY vs Raquel Rodriguez
Appearances
Brock Lesnar
Roman Reigns
CM Punk
Stephanie Vaquer
Rhea Ripley
John Cena serves as host
Roxanne Perez expected to return
WWE Monday Night RAW
March 30, 2026 at
New York City, New York, USA
Hashtag: #raw
New York City, New York
Mar. 30th 2026
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