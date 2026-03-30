WWE Talent Relations Sees Major Internal Promotions Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE has seen a series of internal promotions, with several members of its Talent Relations department stepping into new roles and sharing the updates publicly.

Aggie Dent confirmed she has been elevated to Senior Manager of Talent Relations, reflecting on her journey with the company and the global experience she has gained along the way. “134 shows in 11 countries,” Dent wrote. “I’ve recently been promoted to Senior Manager of Talent Relations at WWE. Loving the hustle of this job. On to the next adventure.”

Kasey Kralik also revealed she is moving into a Talent Relations Manager position, expressing excitement about the opportunity and the team around her. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Talent Relations Manager at WWE,” Kralik wrote. “Looking forward to working with such an awesome team. Thanks to everyone who has supported me.”

Thomas Schiller is another name included in the recent wave of changes, taking on a new role across both WWE and TKO as part of the company’s evolving leadership structure.

Talent Relations plays a key role behind the scenes, handling contract negotiations, maintaining communication between management and talent, supporting creative coordination, and overseeing the day to day needs of performers on the road.

These internal changes come as WWE gears up for its biggest annual event, with WrestleMania 42 set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.