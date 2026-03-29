SPOILERS: TNA iMPACT! Spoilers From March 28 Tapings In New Orleans Louisiana



TNA rolled back into New Orleans, Louisiana on March 28 to tape multiple matches and segments building toward Rebellion on April 11. The tapings featured a mix of in ring action, storyline developments, and key promos setting the tone for the upcoming pay per view.

Matches taped for Xplosion saw Mr. Elegance pick up a win over Simon Phillips, while Harley Hudson also scored a victory against Alex Gracia.

For iMPACT!, a loaded tag team bout brought together Moose, Mike Santana, Leon Slater, and Trey Miguel against Mustafa Ali, Eddie Edwards, Cedric Alexander, and Agent Zero, showcasing several of the promotion’s top names in one match.

A Street Fight featured Tessa Blanchard going one on one with Jody Threat in what was expected to be a hard hitting encounter, while the TNA Knockouts World Championship was on the line as Arianna Grace defended against Xia Brookside.

Elsewhere in the Knockouts division, Dani Luna faced Jada Stone, and Elayna Black took on Myla Grace. Tasha Steelz and Ryan Nemeth both contributed on commentary across the tapings.

In tag action, BDE clashed with Kazarian, while The Hardys delivered a promo before later defeating The Righteous in a Tables Match.

Storyline progression also played a major role throughout the night. Order 4 cut a promo with Mustafa Ali directly calling out Trey Miguel, adding further heat to their rivalry. Gia Miller interviewed Ricky Sosa on the ramp, but the segment quickly turned chaotic when Eric Young launched an attack.

The road to Rebellion intensified with a contract signing for the TNA World Championship match between Eddie Edwards and Mike Santana. The segment was hosted by Santino Marella and Daria Rae, setting the stage for their upcoming showdown.

More updates are expected as additional results from the tapings become available.