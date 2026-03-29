Mike Santana Breaks Silence After Steve Maclin Injury Scare At TNA Sacrifice

TNA Wrestling’s Sacrifice main event took a scary turn, with Steve Maclin forced out early after a superkick from Mike Santana.

Maclin was later seen moving backstage, with early concern centering around a possible concussion. However, TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed he was taken to hospital, passed all evaluations, and was released with no concussion diagnosed.

Maclin was originally set to compete at Maple Leaf Pro Uprising in Windsor but did not appear.

Santana broke his silence with a heartfelt statement:

“Needed some time to myself before speaking on this…

Every time I’m getting ready to head out for a match, I always find a corner and take a moment to myself.

I kneel and pray to God to protect me and my opponent. To watch over us as we head out to give the fans an escape and something worth what they pay their hard earned money for.

But as we all know, freak accidents happen that are sometimes out of our control and in the moment. That’s the unfortunate reality of what we do. All we can do is learn from it and take preventative measures moving forward, so that we can avoid making the same mistakes.

I will say, I’m truly proud of how TNA handled the situation. And even more proud of referee Alice Lane. Her elite professionalism and quick thinking saved us. We were truly blessed to have had her out there with us.

I’m glad that Steve is safe and doing well. He’s one of the toughest guys I know and someone I’ve considered a close friend for a long time. At the end of the day, our health and well-being come first and we showed exactly that.

Thank you everyone.”