Mercedes Mone Drops Another Title As Losing Streak Continues

Mercedes Mone’s collection of championship gold continues to shrink following another loss over the weekend.

Mone dropped the Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship at PTW More Mone More Problems in Poland, losing the title back to Diana Strong. The defeat comes months after Mone originally captured the belt from Strong in Kozlow, Poland on July 27, 2025.

The loss further chips away at what was once a stacked run under her “Ultimo Mone” persona. She is now down to three remaining titles, including the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship, which she is scheduled to defend against Jody Threat on Tuesday ahead of AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg the following night.

Mone also remains in possession of the APAC Women’s Championship, which she won from Nor Phoenix Diana at a House of Glory event in November, as well as the ceremonial title awarded for winning the Owen Hart Cup in 2025.

Her recent stretch has seen multiple setbacks across the globe. After returning from a two month hiatus on March 6, 2026, Mone lost the CMLL World Women’s Championship to Persephone at Arena Mexico. Just two days later, she dropped the Bestia Women’s Championship in Italy, followed by another title loss in France for the EWA Women’s Championship on March 14.

The slide continued on March 21, where she lost both the Body Slam Women’s Championship and the Discovery Wrestling Women’s Championship in the same day, marking a sharp turn in what had previously been a dominant title collecting run.