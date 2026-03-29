Shane Douglas Calls Kamala Situation “Unforgivable” In Blunt Rant

Shane Douglas didn’t hold back when addressing how wrestling treats its veterans, calling it “unforgivable” that Kamala died in such dire conditions despite his contributions to the industry.

Speaking on the Going Ringside podcast, Douglas pointed to Kamala, real name James Harris, as a key figure in helping elevate Hulk Hogan during the early WWF boom. He said Kamala played a major role in the success the company still profits from today.

“Kamala, the Ugandan Giant, was extremely instrumental in getting Hogan over in the beginning. That big monster foe for Hogan to play with, both Saturday Night Main Event and WrestleMania. He was part of the wheel that made that work that they’re still making money on today,” Douglas said.

He then detailed Kamala’s difficult later years, highlighting the stark contrast between his legacy and his living conditions.

“After he left wrestling, he drove semi trucks for years and years. Then with diabetes, he started losing toes, feet, up to the knees. When that man died, James Harris was living in a house with no electricity and no legs. That is unforgivable for my sport. Unforgivable.”

Douglas expanded the issue beyond Kamala, arguing that many long-time wrestlers are left without support after decades on the road. He referenced Sabu, noting he was still competing shortly before his death despite a 40-year career.

“After 40 plus years on the road with no off season, how much money has Sabu made? One thing you cannot say about any wrestler that’s been on the road for 40 years is they’re lazy,” Douglas said. “Anybody else in any job, if I was working at the front desk of a hotel, if I was working at a factory somewhere, after 40 years, I would have the base of a minimum safety net.”

He then compared wrestling’s financial power to other major sports leagues, pointing to the industry’s massive sale figures.

“If Major League Baseball, NBA, NHL, NFL, if they can all afford to do it, don’t tell me that my industry that just sold 50 percent higher can’t do the same thing,” Douglas said. “To be fair, a lot of us wouldn’t need it. But there are those that do need it.”

Douglas placed responsibility on those running the business, singling out Vince McMahon while also noting that current power players like Endeavor and Tony Khan now share that burden.

He also took time to praise Sabu’s influence, pushing back on criticism of his in-ring style and calling him a key innovator.

“Sabu didn’t just hit spots. He didn’t just speed up and do more and more. Everything led to the next thing. Everything was sequential. It made sense. It fit like a glove,” Douglas said. “I think people like Sabu made ECW. I got to be the mouthpiece for that.”