SPOILER: WWE Star Set For Return On Raw At Madison Square Garden



Roxanne Perez is set for a return on Monday Night Raw from Madison Square Garden, marking her first appearance since undergoing surgery in February to remove a benign mass from her back.

Perez has been sidelined since shortly after the Royal Rumble, last appearing on the Raw that followed the event when she got involved in the Philly Street Fight between Raquel Rodriguez and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. She later revealed on TikTok that she had been dealing with the issue for months and had been pushing through the pain before doctors advised surgery.

Recovery was not easy, with Perez sharing that she initially needed help to stand and walk following the procedure. Internal stitches required time to heal, limiting her training until she received clearance. Recent updates indicated she had resumed training and was progressing well, although she had not yet been fully cleared at that stage.

Now 24, Perez is part of The Judgment Day on Raw and previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez. She joined the Raw roster in early 2025 after setting a Women’s Royal Rumble record with a time of one hour, seven minutes, and 47 seconds. She is also a two time NXT Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Monday’s Raw at Madison Square Garden is stacked as WrestleMania season heats up.

Announced matches include:

- World Tag Team Championship Street Fight: The Usos vs Logan Paul and Austin Theory



- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria



- Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge: Penta vs TBD



- Iyo Sky vs Raquel Rodriguez



Confirmed appearances:

Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns

CM Punk

Stephanie Vaquer

Rhea Ripley



Raw airs live Monday, March 30 at 8 PM ET on Netflix.