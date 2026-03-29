Kyle Fletcher Suffers Apparent Injury During AEW Collision Match

During the March 28 2026 episode of AEW Collision, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher teamed with Mark Davis to score a victory over The Rascals, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier.

However, the win may have come at a cost.

Following the match, Bryan Alvarez noted that Fletcher appeared to be dealing with a legitimate injury. He shared that Fletcher left the show wearing a walking boot, adding, “Kyle Fletcher left the show tonight in a walking boot. Whatever the injury is, it’s legit. Hoping for the best.”

The injury seemingly occurred during a rough moment in the match when Fletcher’s knee collided with the back of Davis as both men went down, forcing his leg into an awkward landing.

Despite the scare, Fletcher pushed through and finished the bout, with Davis picking up the decisive pinfall for their team.