1950s Wrestlers Lou Thesz and Bob Orton Sr. Really Said Let Me Invent The Powerbomb Early

A fascinating piece of wrestling history is making the rounds online, as resurfaced footage appears to show both Lou Thesz and Bob Orton Sr. using a move resembling a powerbomb decades before it became widely recognised.

The clips, reportedly dating back to 1951 and 1953, have sparked debate among fans, with many pointing out just how ahead of their time the sequences look. While the term “powerbomb” would not enter wrestling vocabulary until much later, the mechanics of the move on display bear a striking resemblance to what modern audiences associate with it today.

In one clip, Orton delivers a high-impact slam that drew praise from viewers for its intensity, with some describing it as having a “real crunch” on impact. Meanwhile, Thesz, widely regarded as one of the pioneers of professional wrestling, is shown executing a similarly structured maneuver that has reignited discussion about the evolution of in-ring offense.

The footage has also led to some playful criticism, particularly aimed at the officiating. One fan joked about the referee’s slow count, comparing it to famously laid-back counts seen in later eras. Others questioned whether the moves should technically be classified as powerbombs at all, highlighting how wrestling terminology and move definitions have evolved over time.