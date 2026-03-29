Tony Khan Refuses To Comment On Toni Storm Situation

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is reportedly staying quiet when it comes to both Toni Storm’s current status and past reports surrounding a potential attempt to purchase WWE.

The report notes that Storm’s absence from AEW television is not due to injury, but instead part of a long-term storyline that could keep her off screen until 2027. Details surrounding the situation have been kept tightly under wraps following an incident that took place on the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Originally, plans for that show called for Storm to defeat Marina Shafir, which would have led into a new program with Thekla. However, when it became clear that Storm would not be able to compete, AEW pivoted creatively and introduced an injury angle instead. The direction is said to mirror a “Who Shot JR?”-style mystery, adding intrigue around Storm’s disappearance.

Despite the on-screen storyline, Storm was recently spotted at a public autograph signing where she showed no visible signs of injury and did not appear to be portraying the angle in public.